Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.32. 35,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

