Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$2.16

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of BBD.B traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,481. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

