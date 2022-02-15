Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price at C$2.16

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of BBD.B traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,481. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.