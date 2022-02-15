Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NIKE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 415.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $124,488,000 after buying an additional 649,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

