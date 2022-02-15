Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 330,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 1,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.