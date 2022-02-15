Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 330,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 1,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

