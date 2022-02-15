Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $13.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 451,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
