Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX):

2/10/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($102.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/9/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.80 ($87.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €86.00 ($97.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/28/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($94.32) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.80 ($87.27) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/13/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR:SAX traded down €0.70 ($0.80) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €68.35 ($77.67). The company had a trading volume of 64,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €62.10 ($70.57) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($86.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

