Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $18.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
