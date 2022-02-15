Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FINS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter.

