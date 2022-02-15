8PAY Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $149,872.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07031072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.38 or 1.00040280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

