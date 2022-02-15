Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the January 15th total of 69,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 254,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 1,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 103,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

