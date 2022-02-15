Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the January 15th total of 69,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
About Creative Realities
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
