Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.47. 352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $517,000.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
