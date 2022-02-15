Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 3.3%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 129,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 279,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$95.77 million and a PE ratio of -36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

