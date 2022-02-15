Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 6%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares were up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 9,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,604,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGEN. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Agenus alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $644.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154,875 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.