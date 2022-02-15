SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.45 and last traded at $137.99. Approximately 103,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,120,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.12.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

