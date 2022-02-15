SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.45 and last traded at $137.99. Approximately 103,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,120,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SEA (NYSE:SE)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
