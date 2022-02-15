China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.28 and last traded at $51.45. 575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

