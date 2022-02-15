Man Group plc Acquires 25,767 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,021,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 835,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 81.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

SYK stock opened at $250.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.39 and its 200 day moving average is $263.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

