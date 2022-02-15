Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,599. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primerica stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

