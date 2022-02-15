Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $530.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $549.00 million and the lowest is $511.18 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $492.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,540. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

