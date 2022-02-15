Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $670.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $752.20 million. Green Plains posted sales of $553.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 412.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 60.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,250,000.

Shares of GPRE traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,750. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

