PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $230.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

