Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 26,567 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 98,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,303. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

