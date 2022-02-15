Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,559 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.84. 17,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,375. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

