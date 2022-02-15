MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $354.86. 44,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,466. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

