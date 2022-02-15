Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,246,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

