Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.05 million.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,004. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.