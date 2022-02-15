BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,208 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 0.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

Shares of MCO traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,210 shares of company stock worth $456,011 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

