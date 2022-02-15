LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Financial Survey

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 917.50% -25.86% -25.08% 9F N/A N/A N/A

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and 9F’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 35.87 -$4.04 million N/A N/A 9F $192.49 million 1.23 -$346.19 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 9F.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LM Funding America beats 9F on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

