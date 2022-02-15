-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 9,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,606. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.