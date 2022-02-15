Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

FMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 5,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,808. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

