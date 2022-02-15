Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,025.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,950 ($26.39) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.39) to GBX 2,100 ($28.42) in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 639,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

