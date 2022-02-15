Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 270,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
