Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Update

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTQF remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Costa Group has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

