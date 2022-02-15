Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Update

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTQF remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Costa Group has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
About Costa Group
