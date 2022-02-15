BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.68. 13,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.41. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

