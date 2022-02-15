China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,792,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 3,148,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of CMLLF stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading on Tuesday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Get China Maple Leaf Educational Systems alerts:

About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.