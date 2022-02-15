Black Maple Capital Management LP Purchases 18,800 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,466,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $5.28 on Tuesday, hitting $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,794. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $136.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

