Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

