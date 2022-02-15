Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$456.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

