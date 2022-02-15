BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $3.33 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,942 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

