Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. StockNews.com raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $66.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,248. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

