Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 4,967 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 273,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 238,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,755,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,502,942,000 after buying an additional 1,748,668 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 98,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $171.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

