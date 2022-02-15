Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 300,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,635,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its position in Microsoft by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,950 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average of $311.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

