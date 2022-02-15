PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,586. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.94. The company has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

