Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,414 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.08. 334,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,532,150. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.37.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

