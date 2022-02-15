Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.90 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average is $175.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

