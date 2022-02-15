Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

