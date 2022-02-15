Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.385-1.410 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

Omnicell stock traded down $11.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.96. 51,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.92. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omnicell stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

