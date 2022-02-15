Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

HE stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 7,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

HE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

