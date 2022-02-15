iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 305.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 9,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -5.66. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. Equities analysts forecast that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 222,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 357,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

