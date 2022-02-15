Short Interest in Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Expands By 100.0%

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS PLFRY remained flat at $$36.30 on Tuesday. Palfinger has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63.
Palfinger Company Profile
