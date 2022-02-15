Short Interest in Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Expands By 100.0%

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLFRY remained flat at $$36.30 on Tuesday. Palfinger has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63.

Palfinger Company Profile

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

