Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Orion Oyj stock remained flat at $$19.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Orion Oyj has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.62.
About Orion Oyj
