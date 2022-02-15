PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 79.8% in January

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PTALF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 456,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.59.
