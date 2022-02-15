PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 79.8% in January

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTALF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 456,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.59.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

